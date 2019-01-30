Candice (Candy) Marie Denton

01-30-2019

Candice (Candy) Marie Denton was surrounded by family and dear friends when she passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. This was perfectly fitting as Sundays were her favorite day of the week.

Candy was born on Dec. 8, 1943 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Donald and Carolle Denton settled in Sterling, Utah where they bought a house in which they built a home. The result was spectacular. Their home was full of children, six girls and five boys. Their home was full of music. Their home was full of baked and canned goods and their home was full of the sweet, simple love of Christ, with a focus on living and teaching gospel principles.

Candy grew up in a yard full of beautiful flowers and trees. Her love of flora and fauna inspired and ignited Candy’s creativity and she made beautiful spaces everywhere she lived. Through the example of her parents, Candy grew in the gospel with the simple faith of a child. Candy, indeed, blossomed into a flower more beautiful than any in her mother’s garden.

Although darkness and shadows found their way into her life, through her strength and spirit along with her deep love of music, sunshine quickly filled the corners of Candy’s heart and life. The gift of charity, or the pure love of Christ, was manifest in the purposeful way Candy lived every day.

From daily notes, carefully written and placed in handmade lunches, to flower bouquets delivered to hearts needing to be lifted, Candy’s gift was her ability to make others feel loved. Every kind deed or act of service was a gift from the heart and a window into the gentle, kind nature of Candy’s soul. She was a model of goodness and unselfish service to others. To all who have known her, it is clear that Candy was unique among God’s children.

Candy gave birth to six amazing Duncan children: Scott, Tracy, Anna, Dane, Shad and Corey. She was also was blessed with four grandchildren, Samantha, Siera, Scott and Sydney. While she gave birth to six children there were many others who Candy considered children, who gave rebirth to her.

In addition to serving as a loving mother Candy was called at the age of 21 to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland. She served throughout the years in many callings; her most treasured was in the Young Women’s program and as ward chorister. Candy remained an active member of the church her entire life.

Candy is survived by her siblings: Cozette (Doug) Ludvigson , Sterling; Guy (Peggy) Denton, Blanding; Chris (Loretta) Denton , Sterling; Cindy (Dale) Sampson, Benjamin; Tim (Diane) Denton, Weatherford, Texas; Glade (Cheri) Denton, Lehi; Mary (Glade) Nielson, Nephi; and Craig Denton, Salt Lake City.

Candy is preceded in death by her sisters Aura and Celeste and her daughter, Anna, who passed as an infant.

The family is very grateful for the wonderful care and love rendered from Mission at Community Living and Gunnison Home Care and Hospice. The words “thank you” are inadequate to express the gratitude we feel for your care and compassion. So please except “she loved you” as a more appropriate statement.

While the world is less beautiful without Candy, her legacy of love and service temper our sadness at her passing and give us reason to celebrate.

Funeral services will be held at the Sterling Ward Chapel, Thursday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. with a viewing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to services. Interment in Sterling Town Cemetery.

Special thanks to Magleby Mortuary. Online condolences at www.maglebymortuary.com.