Denille Andrus

01-30-2019

Beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Denille Andrus passed away from her battle with cancer on Jan. 25, 2019 in the home of her daughter.

Denille was born Sept. 12, 1957 in Payson, the daughter of Elden and Lucille Andrus of Spanish Fork. Denille was a wonderful mother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved serving and teaching her family. Camping and outdoor activities were treasured memories. She loved to watch her grandkids sports and dance events. She was talented in cooking, music, sewing and especially loved birds and flowers.

She was always active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many callings and especially loved being a ward Organist and a Relief Society President. While living in Ephraim, she accompanied the Sanpete Valley Singers and especially enjoyed their performance at Temple Square. She created and donated hundreds of flower arrangements for her ward and for others.

She is survived by her children: Janean (Larry) Wright, Michael (Holly) Tanner, Joe Tanner, Annie (Dave) Walker, Mathew (Brittney) Tanner, Sheri (Steve) Nelson and her siblings Douglas (Marrianne) Andrus, Gordon (Marba) Andrus, Jacob (Barbara) Andrus, Jon (Patricia) Andrus, Dianne (David) Blackham, Steven Andrus, Wayne (Annette) Andrus and Boyd Andrus.

She is preceded in death by her son, Spencer Tanner, brother Ron Andrus and parents, Elden and Lucille Andrus.

A viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 31, at Walkers Mortuary in Spanish Fork (187 S. Main Street) from 6-8 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 1 from 9:45 a.m-10:45 a.m. there will be another viewing at her church building in Orem (945 W. 2000 N.). Her funeral will be in the chapel following the viewing at 11a.m.

We want to thank all the friends and family that extended their love to her and us. We love and appreciate all of you.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobit.com.