Rual Vidiro, charged with death of Wesley Nay, will go to trial in August

By James Tilson

01-30-2019

PROVO—An alleged murderer and gang member is set to go to trial in August for the murder of a Mt. Pleasant man.

Raul Vidrio, 21, is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Wesley Nay, a 22 year old Mt. Pleasant resident. Nay was found in October of 2016 by Sanpete and Utah county investigators buried in a shallow grave just inside the Utah County line north of Indianola.

At a hearing on Jan. 18 at the Provo District Court, Vidrio’s trial was set for Aug. 5-30, 2019.

Besides the murder charge, Vidrio is also charged with obstructing justice and abuse of a dead body. If found guilty, Vidrio could face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.