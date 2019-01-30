High-sped chase ends with suspects in custody in Fayette

By James Tilson

01-30-2019

FAYETTE—Sanpete County Sheriff deputies arrested a couple in Fayette Jan. 16 after they stole a car in Park City and led police on a high-speed car chase into Juab County.

The suspects were found by deputies in Sanpete County and jailed on several drug and theft charges.

The episode began late in the evening in Levan, where a Juab County Sheriff deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle at a gas station. When the deputy approached the vehicle, it fled the scene at a high rate of speed, quickly pursued by the deputy. When the vehicle crossed the county line into Sanpete, the deputy broke off the pursuit and called for assistance.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s office began searching for the vehicle in the early morning hours of Jan. 17. They then received a report from a concerned citizen about an abandoned vehicle parked in the citizen’s front yard.

Deputies confirmed the vehicle was the same one involved in the high-speed chase and that it had been reported stolen from the Park City area.

While taking the vehicle into custody, the officers received a report, again from a citizen, about two suspicious persons, one male and one female, who had been seen on a farm on the west side of Fayette.

Sgt. Keith Jensen and Deputy Breezy Anderson of the Sheriff’s Office found the two suspects, who matched the description of the people being pursued by witnesses and video surveillance.

The two persons were Emery Roy Madman, 37, Whiterocks, and Latrisha Gregory, 31, Salt Lake City. Madman was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, failure to register as a sex offender, criminal trespass and theft. He also had an outstanding “no bail” warrant out of Vernal. Gregory was charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and another person’s financial transaction card.

Gregory made initial appearance in 6th District Court in Manti last Wednesday, Jan. 23. Madman was scheduled to appear this week.