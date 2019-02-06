Car thieves sentenced, one gets prison, one gets jail

By James Tilson

02-06-2019

MANTI—Telling the judge, “I’m ready to go back to prison,” the man who was found with a stolen vehicle in Fayette earlier last month was sentenced to up to five years in prison, while his accomplice was given 180 days in jail.

Emery Madman, 37, entered his plea of guilty last Wednesday in 6th District Court in front of Judge Wallace Lee. Madman pleaded guilty to count one, theft of a vehicle, a third-degree felony, count two, failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony and count three, reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.

Madman and his co-defendant, Latrisha Gregory, were arrested on Jan. 17 in Fayette after local residents called in a report of “suspicious persons” on a local farm. When approached by deputies, they found Madman in possession of a stolen vehicle, and Gregory possessed various items of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as someone else’s bank card. Madman and Gregory were later connected to a high-speed chase that occurred in the early morning hours that day in Juab County.

While Madman was entering his guilty plea, his defense attorney, Richard Gale tried to request the judge to order a presentence investigation. However, Madman interrupted his attorney and told the judge, “I don’t want to wait to be sentenced. I’m ready to go back to prison.”

When Judge Lee asked him if he was sure, Madman replied, “I grew up in that penitentiary, since I was 15. It’s my home. I’m a heroin addict; I’ve got nothing to live for on the outside.”

Lee granted his request, and sentenced Madman to 0-5 years in the Utah State Prison, with no fine.

Latrisha Gregory, 31, who was a passenger in the vehicle that Madman stole, also entered her guilty plea last Wednesday. She pleaded guilty to amended count one, unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, a Class A misdemeanor, and amended count two and three, each of which were possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.

Gale, who also represented Gregory, explained to Judge Lee the offer from the state stipulated Gregory would receive 180 days in jail, and no probation, because Gregory wished to relocate out of state to her hometown and begin a drug rehab program.

Gale also related Gregory was getting a favorable agreement from the State because she was only an occupant of the stolen vehicle. When she found out Madman had stolen the vehicle, she tried to leave the vehicle, but Madman would not let her.

Lee agreed, and sentenced Gregory to 180 days in the Sanpete County Jail.