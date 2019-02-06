Lady Bulldogs fall to Lady Eagles 60-37

By Benjamin Thornberg

02-06-2019

GUNNISON—The Gunnison girls’ basketball team was defeated by the Millard Eagles last Tuesday, 60-37, failing to maintain the momentum from their recent win against Parowan.

Coming to the end of the season, the Lady Bulldogs have lost a lot of traction. During their game with Millard, Gunnison never really threatened and wound up losing by more than 20 points.

Jaida King led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points on the night, and Taryn Thompson grabbed 8 rebounds as well.

Sitting at 2-8 in Region 18, 9-10 overall, with two games left to play in the regular season, the Lady Bulldogs have a steep climb in the playoffs. However, they are still sitting above winless Parowan.

The Lady Bulldogs final two games will be at home against North Sevier on Feb. 5 and at home against Beaver on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.