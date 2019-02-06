Hawks drop games to South Sevier and Emery

By Matt Harris

02-06-2019

MT. PLEASANT—A two-game road trip against tough foes ended the way it has all season for North Sanpete boys’ basketball team.

The Hawks dropped both of their contests last week by wide margins, losing 75-41 to South Sevier and 85-63 to Emery. The losses maintained North Sanpete’s winless record in region play this year and extended their losing streak to 11 games, placing a four-game margin between them and sixth place Grand County.

South Sevier’s defensive prowess has showed all season, and the Rams had little difficulty shutting down the Hawks, holding every player to single-digits in scoring. Junior Scott Hatch, senior Alan Oldroyd, and sophomore Trevin Morley each scored 8 points to lead the Hawks.

Against Emery, Hatch had a stellar night, scoring 26 points. Nevertheless, Emery kept raining shots and outscored North Sanpete in every quarter.

The Hawks are being outscored in region play by an average of 21.4 points per game.

Next week, the Hawks complete their season with a two-game homestand against Richfield and Manti. The Manti rivalry will be this Friday at 7 p.m.