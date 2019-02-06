Lady Hawks fight for wins, but just miss against Rams, fall hard against Spartans

By Matt Harris

02-06-2019

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete girls’ basketball team drew ever so close to picking up their third region victory, but it wasn’t meant to be.

The Lady Hawks fell just short in an upset bid last week against South Sevier, 43-40 and then took a beating against undefeated and No.3 in the state Emery, 64-31.

“The girls played great defense throughout that game,” Head Coach Taylor Christensen said. “They were able to keep both [of] South Sevier’s leading scorers in check with under 10 apiece. They fought hard until the end. With a ten-point deficit with about five minutes to go in the fourth, our girls came out tough, believing they could go home with a win. We were able to get stops down the stretch and put the ball in the hoop on the other end. Unfortunately, things just didn’t go our way at the end, but I am extremely proud of the fight my team showed.”

Senior Tiffany Peckham led the Lady Hawks with 18 points, the largest point total of the season to be attained by a player not named Linzy Flinders. Senior Aubree Ison scored 10, while Flinders scored eight.

North Sanpete has had trouble winning games, but the stats have been showing positive signs in the latter half of the season, with the close effort against the Lady Rams being an indicator. “Each player on the team is gaining a belief in themselves, in their abilities, and in our team being able to win games and play with good teams,” Christensen said. “We haven’t gotten over the hump yet, but I believe it is coming for us.”

Getting over the hump will likely take a full offseason as North Sanpete sits at 3-16 overall and is sixth in region, but the Lady Hawks have nowhere to go but up.

North Sanpete finishes their season this week on the road against Richfield and cross-county rival Manti. The Manti game is Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.