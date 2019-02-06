Gunnison Bulldogs notch win, beat Millard Eagles

By Benjamin Thornberg

GUNNISON—After a tough stretch of losses, the Gunnison Valley boys’ basketball team got back in the win column against Millard, winning a close victory, 55-53.

Gunnison jumped out to an early lead on Millard, doubling up the Eagles 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. From there, the teams traded baskets through the second and third quarters before Millard mounted a frantic comeback attempt. But the comeback fell short, and the Bulldogs prevailed.

Parx Bartholomew, Jackson Hill and Garret Francis continued to show their leadership; Bartholomew scored 12 points; and Hill and Francis both chipped in with 11. Francis also helped with 11 rebounds.

With the playoffs approaching, the Bulldogs have two more chances to end on a good note. The Bulldogs will play two away games, with North Sevier on Feb. 6 and with Beaver on Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.