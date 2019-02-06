North Sanpete High plans “community nights out”

02-06-2019

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete High School has scheduled “community nights out” next Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 12 and 13.

On both nights, parent-teacher conferences will be held from 5-8 p.m. in the commons area. Parents should pick up their students’ progress reports at the office before visiting teachers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the school will also present two informational programs.

A presentation on suicide prevention and mental health will be offered at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Presenters will talk about how to creative a positive mental outlook, identifying warning signs of problems, and tools for dealing the struggles of life.

From 5-7 p.m. in the library, an “interagency transition fair” will be presented for parents of special-needs students. The goal is to inform parents about resources available to them and their children as the children transition to adulthood.

Among agencies present will be the Utah Division of Services for People with Disabilities, the Utah State Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Central Utah Counseling Center, the Central Utah Health Department, Sanpete Community Training, Snow College and several others.