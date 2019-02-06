Cowboy singer, songwriter will perform this Friday in Ephraim

EPHRAIM—A performer who has been heralded as possibly the best singer-songwriter in cowboy-western music will perform at the Eccles Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

And in a kind of a different twist, David Stamey will be accompanied by the Snow College Orchestra, directed by Dr. Brent Smith.

Stamey appeared at Snow about a year ago and drew a good crowd, so the Horne School of Music decided to invite him back, Smith said.

“His tunes are interesting, both poetically and musically,” he said. “He incorporates a variety of appealing melodic, rhythmic and harmonic elements around words that really make cowboy and western life come alive.

“At Snow, we try to help the music students understand that there are great performers and musicians in all genres or types of music. Dave Stamey comes across as one of the current ‘greats’ in the cowboy-western genre.”

Originally from Montana, Stamey has been a working cowboy, rancher, mule packer and tour guide, “so he understands the territory well and he also knows his audience,” according to the website allmusic.com.

The Western Music Association has named Stamey Entertainer of the Year six times, male performer of the year six times and songwriter of the year five times.

In three different years, True West Magazine named him “best living solo musician.”

Some of his best known songs are “The Vaquero Song,” “Come Ride with Me,” “The Bandit Joaquin,” “Song for Jake” and “Buckaroo Man.”

General admission tickets are $20. Tickets for students 5-18 are $15. For more information, call the box office at 283-7478.