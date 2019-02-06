Barbara Jean Bohnett Oliver

Barbara Jean Bohnett Oliver, 87, of Manti, passed away on Feb. 3, 2019.

Barbara was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Ralph and Margaret Bohnett on Dec. 13, 1931.

The family moved to Watsonville, California where she graduated from high school and eventually bought her father’s bookkeeping and tax business. After moving to Grants Pass, Oregon for many years, she finally settled in Manti, Utah.

Barbara was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eastern Star, White shrine, Soroptomist Club, Red Hat Society and holding family home evenings with her ladies group. She loved to read, knit, make quilts and serve at the Manti Temple.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Armstrong (Bob) of Manti, her son, Bill Hurd and his wife, DaNae of Alpine, Utah and her daughter, Ruth Thornberg and her husband, Craig of Veneta, Oregon. She leaves 14 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Fisher and her husband, Michael Rex Oliver.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Feb. 8 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. at the red church, 295 S Main St, Manti, under the direction of Bishop Bigelow.

She will then be laid to rest beside Rex Oliver in the Masonic Cemetery in Grants Pass, Oregon.