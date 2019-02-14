Lady Bulldogs beat Wolves, lose to Beavers

By Benjamin Thornberg

02-14-2019

GUNNISON—The Lady Bulldogs beat the North Sevier Wolves 41-30 in their rivalry game, but lost by a wide margin to Beaver, 73-41, in two home games last week.

Thanks to leading scorers Paige King and Jaida King, who scored 15 and 12 respectively, and Taryn Thompson with 8 points and 8 rebounds, the Gunnison Valley girls’ basketball team beat their region rivals North Sevier last Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the first quarter, and did not look back. The Wolves couldn’t keep up with the Lady Bulldogs.

In the conclusion of the regular season, the Lady Bulldogs faced Beaver at home and ended the game with an emphatic loss, 73-34. Paige King and Jaida King once again led the Lady Bulldogs with 9 and 8 points. With the win over North Sevier, Gunnison Valley earned the Region 18, No. 5 seed in the 2A playoffs, pushing North Sevier to sixth place in Region 18.

The Lady Bulldogs will face Region 16 No. 2 seed Duchesne at Snow College’s Horne Activity Center in Ephraim on Friday, Feb. 15 at 8:40 p.m.