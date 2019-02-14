Cecilia Frieda McInelly St. Germaine

Cecilia Frieda McInelly St. Germaine passed away Feb. 7, 2019. She was born May 24, 1943 in Wales to Lytho and Ilean McInelly. She married the love of her life, Leo Anton St. Germaine on April 28, 1973. Frieda was the mother to 11 amazing kids; Marty St. Germaine, Norma St. Germaine, Claudina (Chris) Ryan, Eva Zurcher, Debi (Mike) Knight, Becky (Mike) Hudson, Susie St. Germaine, Beverly St. Germaine, Jimmy (Miriam) St. Germaine, Leo St. Germaine (deceased) and Kati (Dave) Welch. She was loved by many, as she was grandma, great- grandma, aunt, sister, and friend to many. Frieda had many loved grandkids and great-grandkids.

Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, the love of her life and many more. Frieda and Leo lived in San Diego most of their life, and that’s where they met and planned on moving but Leo didn’t make it, so she moved her daughters to Utah to be with her sister Sheila. Frieda loved crafts, sea shells and her family more than anything and she will be dearly missed by all. Viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 450 N. 200 West in Ephraim, followed by funeral at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Ephraim City Cemetery at following the funeral.