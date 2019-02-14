Sherri Lynn Wilcox Jarrett

Sherri Lynn Wilcox Jarrett, age 69, passed away Feb. 8, 2019 in Nephi, Utah. She was born March 19, 1949 to Fredrick and Althea Wilcox. Mom married Gary twice, the first of those two unions she had Seth, Trena, and James and with the second, added two additional children, James and Courtney. Sherri is survived by Gary Jarrett (husband), sisters Connie, Bobbe (Leon), children Seth (Jen), Trena, James (Tory), James (Kaci) and Courtney, 22 grandchildren, as well as 6 great- grandchildren. Preceded in death by both parents, brother Larry, her sister Shauna, and grandson

Austin. A viewing will be held at Anderson Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2109 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Vine Bluff Cemetery.