Davis~Evans

02-14-2019

Bill and Laurie Davis are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Heather Brook Davis, to Tanner Evans Mieure, son of Steven and Christiane Mieure on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in the Manti Utah Temple. A reception will be held Friday, Feb. 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the Centerfield church, 200 S. Main. An open house will also be held Saturday, Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. in the Sharon Park church, 200 E. 200 North in Orem. Heather is a 2013 graduate of Gunnison Valley High School and Seminary. She was active in drill team and played saxophone in band. She graduated from Snow College with her associate of science degree. She also graduated from Snow College-Richfield with a cosmetology/barbering license,

and is currently employed in a salon in Utah County. Tanner is a 2012 graduate of Orem High School and Seminary. He was active in football and was a theater tech. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Monterey, Mexico Mission. He is employed in a plumbing apprenticeship program at MATC. Heather’s grandparents are Sandra Brown and the late Donald Welch and Betty Davis and the late William Davis. Tanner’ grandparents are Claron and Fay Jorgensen and the late Angelica Jorgensen and the late Jack Jack Mieure and the late Marjorie Seybert. If by chance you did not receive an invitation, please consider this as one.