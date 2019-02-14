Green~Howe

Jared and Tevera Greene of Manti, are delighted to announce the marriage of their daughter, Shayla Greene to Jordan Howe, son of Joe and Kjirsten Howe, of Ephraim. They will be married in the Manti Temple on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. A reception will be held in their honor that evening at the Manti Stake Center, 555 E Union St., from 5:30-8 p.m. Shayla and Jordan are both 2016 graduates from Manti High School and Seminary. They both served faithful missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Shayla served in the California Anaheim

Mission and Jordan served in the West Virginia Charleston Mission. They will make their first home in Ephraim as they continue their education at Snow College. The grandparents of the bride are Lloyd and Susan Lyons, of Manti; Karen Hawk, of Manti; and Ron Greene, of Superior, Montana. The grandparents of the groom are the late Elliot and Maralyne Howe of Pleasant Grove, Utah; and Margurette Christensen and the late Dean Christensen of Alpine, Utah. If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this yours.