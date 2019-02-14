Marsh~Howard

Dr. Charles and Celena Howard, of Fairview, are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Collin Howard to Aubrie Marsh, daughter of Tim Marsh of Florida and Lottie Gustafson of Eagle Mountain. They will be married in the Payson Utah Temple on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. An

open house will be held in their honor Friday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the Fairview Rock Church (131 E. 100 North). Collin and Aubrie will both graduate from Snow College this spring. Collin served a mission for The Church of Latter-day Saints in the Tuscon, Arizona Spanish-speaking Mission.