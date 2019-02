Caitlyn (Caity) Howard

Homecoming – Taichung, Taiwan Mission

02-14-2019

Caitlyn (Caity) Howard, daughter of Dr. Charles and Celena Howard, Fairview, recently returned home from serving in the Taichung, Taiwan Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will speak at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, in the Fairview 3rd Ward (131 East 100 North). Grandparents are the late Elmo and Wanda Howard, of Fairview and Courtney and Vee Guymon, of Huntington.