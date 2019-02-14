Kjerstin Birch

Farewell – Tennessee Nashville Mission

Kjerstin Birch, daughter of Troy and Lori Birch, has accepted a call to serve in the Tennessee Nashville Mission for Th e Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will speak on Feb. 17, 2019, at 9 a.m. in the Ephraim 1st Ward, 450 N. 200 West. She will report to the Mexico Missionary Training Center on Feb. 26, 2019. Kjerstin’s grandparents are Jesse and the late Pauline Birch

Kjerstin Birch of Ephraim and Jack and Joan McAllister of Mt. Pleasant.