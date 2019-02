Cael Howard receives his Eagle Scout rank

02-14-2019

Cael Howard of Fairview Troop 503 was recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Cael wishes to thank all of those who have helped him in obtaining his Eagle Scout. He is the son of Dr. Charles and Celena Howard, of Fairview. Grandparents are the late Elmo and Wanda Howard, of Fairview and Courtney and Vee Guymon, of Huntington.