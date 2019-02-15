Border walls do make sense to protect our sovereignty

02-14-2019

If border walls (barriers) are not the answer to border security, why is the border wall (barrier) at San Diego so effective at interdicting illegal crossings and drug traffic?

If border walls (barriers) are not the answer to border security, why did nearly every opponent to the proposed funding previously vote to provide many more billions of dollars for sections of border wall (barrier) construction?

If border walls (barriers) are not the answer, why does every opponent feel more secure behind a wall (barrier) at their place of residence or work?

If border walls (barriers) are not the answer, why is the Vatican surrounded by border walls (barriers)?

If border walls (barriers) are not the answer, why does every single professional entertainment venue employ them? (except maybe Woodstock, and we saw what a social and environmental disaster that was).

If border walls (barriers) are not the answer, why do we see them all over the globe where security is a major concern? (Yes, we see them already in use along approximately 650+ miles of the US-Mexico border).

The sovereignty of the United States is not protected by one or two approaches but by a comprehensive network of physical, technical, human resource, and political strategies. These various facets must be planned and coordinated by those who are tasked with their implementation.

Most politicians (and the vast majority of private citizens) are not adequately sentient to make a proper determination of what is required.

We have heard countless border security professionals testify for the need of a component mix of border walls (barriers, we need more and better), technology (we need more), human resources (we need more) and policy (we need much more and better). Each of these components is present in President Trump’s proposed plan.

Opponents of border walls (barriers) are ignoring the testimony of the professionals at the border who are best in a position to make the determination of what is needed and how much it will cost.

Roger Kidd

Fairview