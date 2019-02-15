Believes Manti master plan has no benefits

The Manti City Council is proposing a master plan for Highway 89 through the center of town. After looking at the published proposal, we can ask ourselves, “What does it contain?”

Does the signage proposal contain any innovation, inspiration, or motivation to purchase at a business with only the name the business being shown? Nothing.

Is there anything in the proposal to encourage, motivate or excite any resident of Manti, Sanpete County, the state of Utah, the nation or the world to come to Manti City and spend their hard-earned dollars? Nothing. With all buildings being connected side by side is there anything that would add firefighters in fighting a fire? Nothing. Is there anything in the proposal of historical value? Nothing.

So what are our public servants buying? Nothing. They are buying the Emperor’s new clothes from “experts” who are laughing all the way to the bank with our hard-earned tax dollars. What can we do about

this? Inform our Mayor and City Council we do not want this proposed master plan on our Main Street. And if they go ahead with it anyway, then we must vote every one of them out of office at the next election.

Benton Petersen

Manti