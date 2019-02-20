Bulldogs fight well against Rowland Hall

By Benjamin Thornberg

02-21-2019

EPHRAIM—Gunnison Valley High School boys’ basketball team lost its final game of the season to Region 17 champ Rowland Hall last Saturday in the first round of the 2A playoffs, 62-60.

Going up against the nearly undefeated Rowland Hall, the Bulldogs fought toe-to-toe with the Winged Lions the entire game, and nearly put the game into overtime. However, one quick shot in the final seconds gave the Winged Lions the win over Gunnison.

Despite falling behind in the early game, Gunnison did not give up. The Bulldogs rode an advantage in free throw shots, along with a balanced inside-outside offensive game plan.

Late in the last quarter, Rowland Hall just couldn’t keep Gunnison off their tails. The Bulldogs pushed hard in the final quarter, and tied the game with only seconds left. Rowland Hall had possession of the ball to end the game. However, Rowland Hall converted their last second play, and secured the win.

Janzen Keisel and Parx Bartholomew led the way for Gunnison as they have all season. Keisel scored a game high 27 points, and gave the Bulldog’s 14 rebounds. Bartholomew put up 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Gunnison finished the season at 10-11 overall, and 4-8 in Region 18, and finished fifth in the region.