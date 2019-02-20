Two Sanpete wrestlers advance to finals in 3A

By Benjamin Thornberg

02-21-2019

OREM—One Templar and one Hawk made the finals of the 3A state wrestling tournament last weekend at Utah Valley University.

Damon Mayfield of Manti, in the 160 pound weight class, and Dalton Anderson of North Sanpete, in the 285 pound weight class, both made the finals in their respective weight classes, and both placed second in the state.

Also placing for Manti was Seni Latu, who placed fourth in the 195 pound weight class. Early in the year, Manti Head Coach Ryan Fowles expressed confidence in both wrestlers being able to advance to the finals in their classifications.

From North Sanpete, Luiz Rodriguez placed fifth in the 170 pound weight class.