MHA theatre department to present modernized ‘Romeo and Juliet’ play, which will debut Monday

By Lauren Evans

02-21-2019

MANTI –Manti High School theatre students will perform a play next week—one written by their teacher.

Kory Howard, author of the “Romeo and Juliet Extravaganza,” says he teaches the story of Romeo and Juliet in his freshman English classes every year. He says he wanted to find creative ways to read and perform the play with his students.

“I wanted to write a play that explored some ‘What If’ scenarios of the plot, mostly just to have fun with it,” Howard said. In his script, the classic drama has been spun into a comedy with inspiration from the pop culture of today.

The “Romeo and Juliet Extravaganza” is one of two plays the theater department is working on. They are also perfecting a play for region and state competitions in April.

To help make Howard’s play happen while students were also getting ready for competition, Snow College English professor Dr. Andrew Bahlmann volunteered to step in as director of “Romeo and Juliette Extravaganza.”

Bahlmann has been involved in Snow College productions in the past and wanted to give it another shot.

Performances will be on Monday, Feb 25 and Tuesday, Feb 26 at 7 p.m. at Manti High School. Admission will be $4.