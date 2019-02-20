North Sanpete student gets second place in Utah Senate Art Show

By Lauren Evans

02-21-2019

MT. PLEASANT—Shining as an artistic diamond in the rough, a North Sanpete High School student is receiving statewide recognition for her art.

Lucy Quinn of Fairview grew up in artistic household. Her father and local artist Jason Quinn involved her in his mural projects at a young age and the passion grew from there.

Quinn explored her artistic side in set design for the school theatre before focusing on painting and drawing her own projects.

Being a high school student juggling academics, social life and art can be difficult, but Quinn has received endless amounts of support from North Sanpete High School.

She credits theatre program director Alex Barlow for giving her creative freedom on set design projects. Another big supporter is art teacher Paul Allred, who keeps her updated on opportunities for shows and competitions.

“I love my school for how supportive they are,” Quinn said. “Every time a student succeeds in anything, art, music, athletics, they make sure it’s known school wide.”

Recently, Quinn placed second in the State Senate Art Show and was awarded a $3000 scholarship. Within hours of the announcement, the school honored her on all social media platforms and at the school pep rally.

It’s the support Quinn has received that has helped her pursue studying art. She hopes to study Brigham Young University’s animation program and explore other fields of art.

She has participated in the Central Utah Regional Secondary Art Show, was one of the 350 out of 1300 accepted in the 47th annual Springville Museum of Art show and has recently submitted her portfolio to Sterling Scholar to represent North Sanpete High School in visual arts.

Quinn encourages other young aspiring artists to continue pushing themselves creatively.

“I love art, but there are times when I need a break,” she said. “Typically, when it’s one assignment after another of themes or subjects I have no interest in, when I just don’t want to be doing it and it’s a chore to finish. When that happens, it doesn’t mean you should stop making art. It’s those moments that test what kind of artist you’re going to be in the future, if you can push through and continue with it, then you’ll grow and develop an even deeper appreciation for art.

“Love what you do, it should make you happy.”