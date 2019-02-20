Calvin Rex Garlick

02-21-2019

Calvin Rex Garlick, age 85, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. He was born April 26, 1933 to Ira and Hilda Garlick in Fairview, Utah.

Calvin started farming at a young age. He grew up helping his dad on the farm and at the age of eight, his dad gave him his own cow that he could milk and sell the cream for his own spending money. By the time he was 12, he was helping neighboring farmers with their hay by driving the horse teams and tromping hay for .25 cents a day. When he was 15, he got a summertime job at the Crandall Canyon Mine in Huntington, Utah.

He joined the United States Marine Corps on April 6, 1953 serving in the 3rd Shore Party Battalion. He was on a ship headed to Korea when the war was called off. He served his three years of service in Japan, at the Atsugi Navy Air Station and Camp Pendleton, in San Diego, California, with the rank of a Buck Sargent.

When he returned home, he bought the family farm from his father in Fairview, Utah and remained on the same block for the remainder of his life. He married Mary Lula Beck on March 22, 1958 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah and they were sealed in the Manti Temple. Together they increased the size of the farm and raised their family.

Calvin was a member of the Grade A Dairy Association, producing Grade A milk for over 44 years. After shutting down his dairy business, he continued to raise beef animals on his farm. He was a member of the Fairview Farmers Co-op, serving as the President of the Board at the time of its closing. He spent many years working at the Al Rigby and the CO-OP coal mines in Huntington Canyon as well as several other farming jobs throughout his life.

There was no place in the world that Calvin would rather be than at his home and farm in Fairview. He enjoyed being with his animals and his family. He had a love for the mountains and enjoyed hunting and watching sports on TV and playing card games and visiting with family and friends.

He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. His most favorite calling was that of temple ordinance worker in the Manti Temple, serving there for 11 1/2 years.

His life could easily be put to the quote by Pres. Gordon B. Hinkley, “Fix it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without”. That was certainly true in every aspect of his life, even his body. Only after being worn down from years of hard work, did he leave this life behind.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lula Garlick, a daughter, Becky (Barry) Olsen, Provo, a son, Robert (Janeen) Garlick, and daughter, Nancy Garlick both of Fairview, a son-in-law, Mark Sorensen, Spring City; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, with two more on the way; sister, Lila Albrechtsen, Layton; brothers, Paul Garlick, Bountiful; and Vaun Garlick, Beaver Dam, Arizona.; and sister Ilene Greenhalgh, Mt. Pleasant. He is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Mary Ann Sorensen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in the Fairview 3rd LDS Ward at 1 p.m. with viewings being held Friday, Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fairview 3rd Ward (Rock Church) and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery with military honors.

The family would like to thank Dr. Allen Day and the many doctors who have helped our dad through his many years of health problems. We would like to especially thank Christy Williams from the Intermountain Homecare and Hospice who went above and beyond her job title to make our dad more comfortable in his final days. We would also like to thank the Rasmussen Mortuary for their professionalism and care.