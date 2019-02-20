Diane Bessey Jacobsen

02-21-2019

Diane Bessey Jacobsen, 52, completed her mortal mission and returned to our Heavenly Father on Feb. 16, 2019.

She fought courageously against cancer, and the legacy she left behind made her victorious. Diane was born in Granger, Utah (now West Valley) on July 9, 1966 to Robert and Carolyn Bessey.

Her life in Manti, Utah with her parents and siblings helped shape her into the beautiful person she continues to be. She married her forever sweetheart, Wade Jacobsen on June 11, 1988 in the Manti temple, and together they built a life of love and happiness.

Diane loved her family, running, knitting, travelling, chocolate, and the color pink. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was always her kids’ biggest supporter at basketball games, drill team competitions, piano recitals, soccer games, and anything else that occupied the time of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She also cherished any time spent with her parents and siblings.

Diane was an excellent example to her three kids, and she instilled in them the importance of service, optimism, selflessness, and kindness toward others. She is often remembered for her contagious smile and making other people feel loved and important.

She considered her greatest accomplishments to be that her three kids made it to the temple and received a college education. Aside from spending time with her husband and children, Diane especially enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren. Becoming a grandma “filled a hole in her heart she never even knew she had.”

She loved her time spent riding bikes and playing outside in the garden with her grandkids. Family was the center of Diane’s life, and she continued to show her love for them until the very end of her life here on Earth.

Diane was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her testimony of her Savior and the gospel of Jesus Christ radiated from her while she served in various callings. These callings included serving as the Primary President, the Stake Young Women’s President, Scouts, and the sunbeam teacher in her ward. She also served as a temple ordinance worker in the Payson Utah Temple for three years. Diane loved to serve, and her love for the Savior was reflected as she served the people around her.

It was Diane’s calling in life to be an educator. She was an outstanding teacher and dedicated 28 years of her life to teaching, and 26 of those years were spent with her elementary students– including her own three children– and the teachers at Mona Elementary School. Mrs. Jacobsen is considered a “favorite teacher” of many students, and the impact she made as a teacher is substantial.

Diane is survived by her husband, Wade, Nephi; a son and two daughters: Jordan (Allessandra) Jacobsen, Santaquin; Camie (Dimitri) Allsen, Nephi; and Hannah Jacobsen, Nephi; five grandchildren; parents, Robert and Carolyn Bessey, Manti; siblings, Lisa (Kent) Krieter, Montana; Eric (Kim) Bessey, Missouri; Susie Rawlings, Wyoming; Annette (Kevin) Taylor, Moroni.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Nephi Stake Center, 351 North 100 West. Friends may call Friday evening at the Stake Center from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi.

Funeral Directors: Anderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tough Enough to Wear Pink at Cache Valley Bank: www.andersonfh1866.com.