Kayla Loa Cheney Smith Green

02-21-2019

Kayla Loa Cheney Smith Green, 74, Payson, peacefully passed away in the Mountain View Hospital on Feb. 14, 2019.

Kayla was born April 15, 1944 the daughter of Reed and Loa Cheney of Fairview.

Kayla studied nursing at Weber State. She married Jack Smith and had two sons: Mike Smith and David Smith.

She went to barber school and after graduation, opened her own shop and spent all of her professional career cutting hair.

She divorced Jack Smith. She met and married Richard Green.

Richard and Kayla loved boats and water. She was also an active leader in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She sailed around the San Francisco Bay Area and spent time at Richard’s birthplace of northern Idaho’s Priest Lake.

Upon retirement she and her mother opened a ceramic shop in Fairview, Utah. She later moved to a senior mobile home park in Hayward, California.

Kayla had a strong religious belief in the Lord and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as an ordinance worker in the Manti LDS Temple for six years, and in other church callings.

Kayla is survived by her son Michael Smith, his wife Karen Smith; her grandchildren Emily, Megan, Mathew (Chantelle) Smith, Andrew and a grandson, Harry Smith; stepchildren Michael Green, Kathleen Green, Teresa (Green) Thornton; Christopher Green, Jennifer (Green) Smith, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; her siblings Hazel Bullock and James Cheney. Kayla was preceded in death by Jack Smith and Richard Green and by son David Reed Smith.

Viewings will be held Friday Feb. 22, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday Feb. 23, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to funeral services at 11 a.m., at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.