Linda Lou Helsten

02-21-2019

Linda Lou Helsten returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Linda was born on Dec. 2, 1943, in Ephraim, to Sheldon R. and Gladys P. Larson.

Linda was a graduate of Manti High School. In her adult life and while raising a large family she decided to further her education and attended Snow College where she received her associate’s degree. She then graduated from Southern Utah University, and received a bachelor’s degree in education.

Linda taught the fourth and fifth grades at Ephraim Elementary School in Ephraim for 22 years before retiring. Linda was an excellent teacher and she was loved by her many students and co-workers. Linda had a passion for living life and loved to serve others.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings and was always quick to help those in need. In her later years, Linda delighted in the opportunity to dance with “Jean’s Golden Girls” and performed all over the country at large events.

Linda was married to Paul M. Helsten from 1967 to 2001. Linda is survived by her children: Mike Helsten, Ephraim; Cherrie (Paul) Green, Moroni; Shelly Parish, Ephraim; Ryan (Jill) Carey, Klein, Texas; and Kindy (James) Piatt of Parowan. Her greatest joy included her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Jacquel, Ashley, Justice, Rachel, Kobe, Kiara, Matthew, Elise, Emily, Ryker, Blake, and Jake. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her six siblings; Sheleth Bradley, Flora Lee Jorgensen, Dr. Neil Larson, Russell Larson, Richard Larson and Glen S Larson. Linda is remembered for her especially infectious laugh and smile that will be greatly missed by all who knew and associated with her.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim LDS Stake Center, 400 East Center Street, where friends may call on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Ephraim Park Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.