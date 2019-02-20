Peggy Lee Miller Giroux

02-21-2019

Our beloved Peggy Lee Miller Giroux, 56, Fort Worth, Texas (formerly of Manti) peacefully went back to her Heavenly Home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Peggy was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Gigi), daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was very passionate in spirit, spunk, and courage. She bravely fought cancer over the past few years and passed away comfortably at home surrounded by her family.

She attended Manti Elementary, Ephraim Junior High, and graduated from South Sevier High School when her family re-located to Central Valley, Utah. She also attended Snow College in Ephraim. Peggy was an amazing and enthusiastic yearbook editor, both at South Sevier and Snow College.

She was a loving nanny for many years in New York, New Jersey and Texas, and capitalized on those experiences when she owned and operated “Odyssey in Learning” Daycare. She had a passion for helping, teaching, and nurturing children and developed an innovative and creative curriculum that brought her students to an advanced level in preparation for their futures.

It was in Texas where she met the love of her life, Jay Giroux. They were married in the Manti Temple on May 11, 1991. Her greatest life achievements were reached within the walls of her own home where she devotedly mothered her two children and took great joy in seeing them come into their own. Some of her sweetest triumphs in this life were to see her daughter, Jordan, marry in the Temple, and to see her son, Jared, serve a church mission. The crowning jewels of her matriarchy were her grandchildren, who brought her immense joy.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband Jay Giroux; daughter, Jordan (Derek) Ward, Burleson, Texas; son, Jared Giroux, South Korea; two beloved adorable granddaughters, Noëlle (3) and Lorelai (1½); brother, Dolan (Julie) Miller, Manti; sisters: Connie (Harold) Henriod, Manti; Kathleen (Marty) Beutler, Rapid City, South Dakota; KennaRae (Wade) Thomas, Tempe, Arizona; sisters-in-law: Pat Stika, Provo; Shelley Stika Sarason, Yreka, California; and Jonda Miller Purper, Spring Creek, Nevada. Preceded in death by parents: Kenneth E. and Lila Mae Miller; brothers: Ken Stika, Mike Stika, and Daren Kay Miller; and sister, Lila Jo Miller.

It was her desire to have a small graveside memorial in Sterling, with her family, once her son Jared completes his missionary service in South Korea.

Peggy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in numerous callings and had great faith. Her family and friends will always remember her for her fun, strong, and loving spirit. She was a creative genius with countless talents.

Among those were a generous giving heart, a love of learning and teaching, and a quick wit and sense of humor. She was always the life of the party, blessed many lives, and was loved by all.