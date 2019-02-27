Lady Badgers share first place after beating So. Idaho 86-62

By James Tilson

02-28-2019

EPHRAIM—Making history, the Snow College women’s basketball team secured a share of the Scenic West Athletic Conference title last Thursday by defeating Southern Idaho 86-62.

“We are definitely playing our best basketball of the season,” said Head Coach Mike Russell. “Despite being limited with bodies, the kids we are playing are performing at a high level.”

By winning on Thursday, the Lady Badgers won a share of the conference title for the first time since 2001. They finished with a final record of 21-8, and 9-3 in the conference. The Lady Badgers have also won 9 of their last 10 games.

Their game against the Golden Eagle was an example of what the Lady Badgers have building towards all season—a strong, balanced inside-outside game that features the reliable rebounding and scoring of Megan Carr and Savannah Domgaard, alongside the 3-point scoring of Sydney Pilling, Savannah Lucero and Paige Farnsworth.

“We shot the ball extremely well,” Coach Russell said, “and our inside game was on point, as well. I think we will be a tough team to beat come tournament time because we are so balanced. Our team is chomping at the bit to play this weekend; I would say they are more than ready.”

Pilling and Domgaard both lead their team in scoring with 24 points apiece. Pilling also was 6-10 from 3-point range, and Domgaard pulled down a whopping 17 rebounds.

The Lady Badgers will have the No. 2 seed for the Region 18 Tournament this weekend in Price, since the Lady Bruins of Salt Lake hold the tie-breaker between the teams. The Lady Badgers will face Southern Idaho again on Friday at noon. If they win that game, they will face the winner of SLCC and CNCC/USU-E on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in March. Even if the Lady Badgers get to the finals and lose, there is still a chance they could get an at-large bid to the national tournament. “We don’t’ want to find out however,” said Russell. “We’d rather just take care of business and win the whole thing.”