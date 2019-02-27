Sanpete schools earn medals at regional Science Olympiad

By Lauren Evans

02-28-2019

EPHRAIM—Students at Manti High School and Ephraim Middle School came away with gold, silver and bronze medals at the Central Region Science Olympiad, held at Snow College on Feb. 23.

The regional event is part of a nationwide network of Olympiads dedicated to improving the quality of science education and increasing student involvement in STEM programs. Snow College is one of two colleges in the state to host a regional competition, the other being Southern Utah University.

There are also three invitational competitions in Nebo, Uintah and Davis counties.

Snow College hosts the “B” (middle school) and “C” (high school) divisions. Each school is allowed one or more teams of 15 students. But each of the 23 events must be completed by a pair of students from each team.

Winners in individual events received bronze, silver and gold medals. In addition, the three top-scoring teams in both the B and C Divisions received trophies. A sportsmanship trophy was also given to one school in both divisions.

Top scoring teams will advance to the Utah State Science Olympiad tournament March 30 at University of Utah.

Manti High School took home five gold medals, two silvers and one bronze, and took third place overall in the Olympiad. The Templars will be heading to the state tournament at the University of Utah.

Andrew Olsen and Mathew Olsen took golds for their boomilever invention and in an event called “Mission Possible.:

Andrew Olsen and Easton Cluff took two golds for their mousetrap vehicle and in the “Write-it, Do-it” event.

Easton Cuff and Donald Southworth took gold for astronomy.

Mathew Olsen and Kaulin Nielson took silver in the “Wright Stuff” event.

Andrew Olsen and Talia Cluff took silver in a herpetology event, while Meagan Dennis and Easton Cluff took bronze in the “Sounds-of-Music” event.

Ephraim Middle School took home one gold and two bronze medals.

Rowan Eichelberger and Jazmyn Sharp took gold in the “Disease-Detectives” event,

Kate Squire and Hunter Hughes took bronze in the “Fossils” event, while Neils Grover and Izzy Watson took bronze in the “Road-Scholar” event.

The Ephraim Middle School team as a whole qualified for the state finals tournament.

About 400 students and coaches attended the Snow Olympiad. Schools included Ephraim Middle School, Manti High School, Uintah High School, Fillmore Middle School, Saint John the Baptist Middle School, Maple Mountain High School, Riverton High School, Oquirrh Hills Middle School, Payson High School, West High School, South Hills Middle School, Dixon Middle School, the West Kaysville Science Club and South Sevier Middle School.