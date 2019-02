Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Fayden J. Olsen was born to Preston and Jaycie Olsen of Centerfield on Feb 11, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.

Thora Raine Fewkes was born to Kelly and Erin Fewkes of Gunnison on Feb. 15, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds.