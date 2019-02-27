Richard Lee Carlsen

02-28-2019

Richard Lee Carlsen, 80 of Ephraim, passed away peacefully Feb. 21, 2019 of natural causes at the Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.

He was born May 14, 1938 to Melvin Richard and Lizzie Verona Hardcastle Carlsen in Murray, Utah.

He married Sandra Allen on July 19, 1957 in Salt Lake City, and they were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple.

Richard started his family life following in his father’s footsteps, working on trains at Kennecott Copper Mine. After spending many decades in Mesa, Arizona as a professional estimator in the mechanical contracting industry, they moved back to Utah, retiring in Ephraim. Richard and Sandra enjoyed serving in the Manti Temple and doing family history work.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Dean (Kathy) Carlsen; Brent Lynn Carlsen; Mark Steven Carlsen, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; sisters Carolyn (Bruce) Golsan, Barbara (Jim) Nuzman.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sandra; siblings, Keith Carlsen, Betty Booth, Melvin Carlsen; grandson, Nick Swanson.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 6th Ward Chapel with a viewing prior to services at the church. Interment in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online condolences rasmussenmortuary.com.