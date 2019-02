Four Ephraim scouts get Eagle Scout awards

02-28-2019

Troop 528 of Ephraim proudly awarded four Eagle Scout awards on Feb. 17, 2019.

The scouts are: Isaac Schoppe, son of Joe and Kelly Schoppe; Ashton Hirschi, son of Cortney and Angela Hirschi; Daniel Lewellen, son of Michael and Linda Lewellen; and Kade Cherry, son of Rob and Julie Cherry.