Masquerade Gala and Phantom of the Opera play debuts at Snow

By Robert Stevens

02-28-2019

EPHRAIM—Snow College Theatre is taking on the musical that theater companies are measured against and doing it in style.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 28 and continuing on March 1-2 and March 7-9, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterwork, “The Phantom of the Opera” will be performed at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

“It will be an astounding spectacle,” said Milinda Weeks, director. “It’s just a huge production with a grand performance and a grand score. The production will be a traditional version of ‘Phantom,’ but with a very large and talented cast and crew, it will take on the character of the people involved, just like any other theatre production.”

With nearly 50 cast members, more than 20 crew members, a ballet section and a full orchestra, Weeks said the play has the largest cast and crew of any previous production at the college. In fact, she said, every aspect of the production is more ambitious and grander than previous productions.

The Phantom-related fun begins on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. with the college’s first-ever Masquerade Gala, a Phantom-themed social event that will help raise money for theatre scholarships.

“We wanted to do something different to celebrate ‘Phantom’ and the theatre,” said Weeks. “We also had a goal of getting more great kids into the theatre programs and helping raise money for scholarships.”

The gala event is open to the public and costs $10 per person. Attendees can meet the cast of “Phantom” and listen to a live band. There will also be food, an art show and theatre prizes.

“Phantom tells the story of a masked figure who lives beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House. The masked man strikes terror into the hearts of everyone he encounters, but he meets and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine.

The phantom becomes obsessed and devotes himself to nurturing his new love into an opera star by employing a myriad of devious methods.

Highlights of Webber’s score, which will be played by a live orchestra, include: “Think of Me,” “Angel of Music,” “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Masquerade” and the title song, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Tickets for “The Phantom of the Opera” and the Masquerade Gala (which must be purchased separately) are available online at snow.edu or at the Eccles Center box office.