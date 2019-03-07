Eight to compete for Miss Fairview crown

03-07-2019

FAIRVIEW — Eight young women are vying for the title of Miss Fairview for 2019.

The winner will be selected at a pageant Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Peterson Dance Hall on State Street. The new Miss Fairview will replace Malia Ah Kuoi, who served as Miss Fairview in 2018.

The contestants are: Emily Kerksiek, daughter of Amber and Scott Kerksiek, and a junior at North Sanpete High School.

She hopes to pursue further education in music. Her platform is “I want to feel.” The goal of her platform is encouraging, inspiring and teaching others how to feel happiness.

Julia Clista Galecki, daughter of Cindy and Greg Galecki, and a senior at Wasatch Academy. She wants to obtain a degree that combines her interest in math with her desire to serve the global community. Her platform, “Be active, be happy,” will help youth in the community to understand the importance of physical activity.

Courtney Kelsey, daughter of Marc and Jamie Kelsey and a senior at North

Sanpete High School. She wants to become a foreign language teacher. Her platform, “Diversity: Strength lies in differences, not in similarities,” will enable her to share what she has learned by studying different cultures.

Elizabeth Madsen, daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen, is a sophomore at North Sanpete High School. She would like to use her creativity to be a photographer, interior designer or wedding planner. Her platform is “Service is endless.” She wants to teach the many ways we can all serve.

Caleigh Hathaway, daughter of Jana Janssen, and a junior at North Sanpete High School. She wants to

become a veterinary assistant. Her platform, “Warriors we stand,” is designed to help people overcome trials and hardships.

Callie Rigby, daughter of John Rigby and Tonya Rigby, is a senior at North Sanpete High School and wants to become a welder. Her platform, “Worth lies within” is designed to help low-income families understand that worth comes from within.

Natalie Day, daughter of Allen and Andrea Day, is a junior at North Sanpete High School and wants to become an occupational therapist. Her platform, “Kindness begins with you,” will promote kindness to all ages in the community.

Kennedy “Ryan” Miner, daughter of Bryan and Shaun Miner, is a senior at North Sanpete High School. She wants to become a dental assistant or dental hygienist. Through her platform, “Families for foster kids,” she will encourage capable families to consider participating in the foster care system.