Moroni mayor describes new police chief as well rounded officer with people skills

By Suzanne Dean

03-07-2019

MORONI—Steve Gray, who has been a police officer for 15 years and most recently was a patrol supervisor for the Lindon Police Department in Utah County, is the new police chief in Moroni.

Gray was sworn in and started his new job last Monday, Feb 25.

In introducing Gray to the Moroni City Council at a meeting on Feb 21, Mayor Paul Bailey described him as “well rounded officer,” who has management skills and people skills.

A few weeks ago, a panel that included Bailey, Councilman Jed Demill and officers from other law enforcement agencies in the county interviewed candidates for the position.

Demill told fellow council members at the meeting Gray was clearly the best candidate interviewed.

Gray started his career in 2004 with the South Jordan Police Department. After a few years, he moved to the Pleasant Grove Police Department, which covered both Pleasant Grove and Lindon.

When Lindon broke off and created its own department, Gray became one of the founding members of the Lindon Police Department.

While in Lindon, he worked in a range of positions. He was a school resource officer, started and supervised a reserve officer program, and spent five years in investigations, where he worked on aggravated assaults, aggravated robberies, bank robberies, homicides and sex crimes, among other cases.

During his final two years in as an investigator, he worked full time on sex crimes, including rape, child abuse and child pornography.

During that time, he also served on a special Utah County task force on sex crimes and worked with the Utah Attorney General’s Office to implement an internet crime interdiction program in Utah County.

Two years ago, Gray was promoted to patrol supervisor, a job involving supervising 10 officers, including preparing budgets and performing job evaluations.

Councilman Orson Cook asked Gray how he would respond to drugs in Moroni.

Gray said the Lindon Police Department practices “proactive enforcement.” When it gets tips watching the house closely.

“When we get enough (evidence), I can tell you that a search warrant is prepared, and we go deal with the problem,” he said.

“From my experience, it stops the problem temporarily. Drugs are a huge problem, and unfortunately, they will continue to be. But showing that we’re there, showing that we enforce (the law) goes a long way.”

Councilman Fred Atkinson asked Gray if he was willing to do routine tasks, such as helping out with animal control and serving as a crossing guard occasionally.

“To me, that’s what a police officer is,” Gray said. “If we’re called to go out and help people cross the road, so be it.”

Atkinson asked him if he was ready for a slower pace than in Lindon. Gray said of his new job, “It’s what you make it. If there are no calls, there’s still good to be done. Whether that’s going to meet with citizens in the neighborhoods and just say ‘hi’—I shoveled a person’s driveway just to say ‘hi,’—there are situations where we can make ourselves more of a community-oriented police agency, which I support.”

Gray and his wife, Jen, met in high school and have been married 25 years. They have four children—a son, 24; two daughters, 20 and 16; and a son, 10. They have put an offer on a home in Moroni.