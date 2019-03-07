Lloyd S. Pendleton

03-07-2019

Lloyd S. Pendleton died March 3, 2019 in Fairview, Utah. He was born in Salt Lake City on Aug 23, 1940 to W. Oral and Isabell S. Pendleton of Vernon, Utah. Lloyd grew up ranching in the west desert by Tooele. He served in the Eastern States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After returning from his mission he attended BYU where he met Mary Beth Arbon and they were married in the Salt Lake temple in 1966. He graduated with an MBA and they moved to Michigan where he worked for the Ford Motor Company. After leaving Ford, Lloyd worked for the church and he was part of the founding team for LDS Humanitarian Services. The church also sent him on executive loan for a few years to various non-profit organizations in Salt Lake City.

Lloyd lived his life as one of service and he saw all people as his brothers and sisters. He became a passionate advocate for helping those in need. This shifted to the chronically homeless in Utah as he took the role of State Director for Homelessness in 2006. Within 10 years, Utah’s chronic homelessness rate was reduced 91-percent. Lloyd spoke nationally, was featured on the Daily Show, and gave a TEDMed talk about programs that worked to house the homeless effectively.

He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and sincerely tried to follow the example of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Mary Beth Pendleton, and his two daughters: Sherri Pendleton and Camille Pendleton (Don Wright) and his four grandchildren: Xela (Jordan) Martin; John; Liz; and Angella Wright.

He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie (Terry) Dorton, and brother, Dick Pendleton. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean Pendleton.

In celebration of his life, a celebratory gathering will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Second Ward church house at 131 E 100 N. Afterward there will be a procession to the Fairview Cemetery for the interment and grave dedication at noon. Family and friends are then invited to return to the church house for further visiting from 1:30-3 p.m.

There will also be a memorial service held Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. in the Bountiful, Utah 9th Ward Chapel, 585 East Center Street. Please see the website page at caringbridge.org / visit / lloydpendleton for further details.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Non-Profit Housing Corporation, Utah Food Bank, or The Road Home in Lloyd’s name. The family welcomes stories and/or photos of Lloyd to be sent to sherri.pendleton@gmail.com. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.