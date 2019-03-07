Renee Reynolds Anderson Morrill

Our kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Renee Reynolds Anderson Morrill, age 90, of Mayfield, passed away March 2, 2019 in Centerfield.

Renee was born April 7, 1928, a daughter of Leon Wesley Reynolds Sr., and Violet Tingey Reynolds in Brigham City, Utah. She attended Manti High School. She married Robbie Erastus Anderson Nov. 5, 1948 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple. Robbie passed away on March 25, 1968.

She married Phil Covington Morrill May 26, 1973 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He passed away May 6, 1992.

Renee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings including Relief Society teacher, and as a temple worker for 14 years in the Manti LDS Temple. She set the goal doing the ordinance work for 100 people each year she worked in the Manti Temple. She worked at the Gunnison Valley Hospital for over 30 years.

Renee loved to travel. She visited Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and did the church history tour several times. She loved the mountains. She enjoyed reading. She liked to crochet afghans and make quilts which she gave to her beloved family members.

She is survived by her children: Nancy Ann and Garth Sorensen of Salt Lake City; Russell Anderson of Joseph; Newell and Jeanette of Gunnison; Darla Jean Robison of Orangeville; Mitchell and Marilyn Anderson of Centerfield; Ted and Jill Anderson of Salina; 27 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a brother Jay and Nancy Reynolds of Provo; and a sister-in-law Jenny Willoughby-Elliot of Salt Lake City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; two sisters: Nida Hansen; Iva May Hansen; a brother Leon Reynolds; a daughter-in-law Lora Lee Anderson; a son-in-law Keven Robison.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Mayfield LDS Ward Chapel, 15 East 100 North, Mayfield, Utah, where friends may call for viewing Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. or Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Burial will be in the Mayfield Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Homes of Richfield and Salina, Utah. Online guestbook at www.springerturner.com.