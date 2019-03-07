Gerald Dick Willden

Our revered father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Gerald Dick Willden, 93, left this life Feb. 27, 2019 at his home in Mayfield.

Gerald was born Dec. 26, 1925 in Mayfield to Thomas and Florence Matilda Jensen Willden.

After turning 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and served in the Pacific theater. He experienced intense combat during the battles for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa.

He worked for Boyles Brothers Drilling Company for 36 years. He married Beth Ann Whitlock on May 31, 1949, later solemnized in the Manti Temple. She preceded him in death Nov. 28, 2010.

Because of his occupation, Gerald and Beth Ann moved 50 times during the early part of their marriage, finally settling in Sparks, Nevada in 1956 where they raised their four children. Gerald had a strong work ethic and was a great provider for his family.

After retiring in 1988, Gerald and Beth Ann returned to their beloved home town of Mayfield where he helped on the family farm and enjoyed moving cattle on the forest while riding horseback and family trips to Ken’s cabin. Gerald was an avid big game hunter, always excited for the seasons to begin.

The family says, “He was the patriarch of our family and will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his daughters: Dana K. (Michael) Symmes, Karen Ann (Alan) Gardner; sons: Gerald Douglas, Karl Brent; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Westenskow. He was also preceded in death by parents; granddaughter, Suzanne Renee Willden; six brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mayfield chapel, 11 East 100 North, where friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am.

Interment will be at the Mayfield Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.