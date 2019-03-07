Kyle Ronald Ivory

03-07-2019

Kyle Ronald Ivory, 28, of South Jordan, Utah tragically left this Earth Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 doing what he loved the most – riding his Harley-Davidson in West Valley City, Utah.

Kyle’s mischievous smile and contagious laughter will most be missed by his devoted wife Elizabeth Black Ivory, son Chase, stepson Joshua Curtiss and stepdaughter Cecilia Curtiss. Kyle truly felt he had met his soul mate in Liz. They were married in a fairy tale wedding Aug. 11, 2013 in Midway, Utah. His family was his most prized joy in his life.

Kyle was born June 21, 1990 in Fairbanks, Alaska to Ronald R Ivory and Angela Dyches Ivory. He grew up in Fountain Green, Utah where he attended North Sanpete High School. Kyle excelled in sports and made many friends in basketball, wrestling and football. He still treasured those friendships to the very end.

Kyle enjoyed hunting in the mountains of Central Utah with his family and friends. He would tell wide-eyed stories of hunting the famous “vampire buck” that seemed to have us all laughing in the end. Kyle was always a great storyteller. Everyone was drawn to his larger than life personality and kindness. He would light up the room when he entered and wanted to make sure everyone felt welcomed.

Kyle decided at a young age that he wanted to serve his country. He enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard at 17 and served as a combat engineer in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. He most enjoyed getting to know the local children and sharing his goodies from home with his fellow soldiers. He loved sharing stories of the pranks and adventures he had with his brothers in arms.

Kyle transformed his passion for the military into his dream job with Desert Tech weapons manufacturer where he made many friends all over the world. He will be missed greatly by his colleagues and friends.

Kyle enjoyed working out and bodybuilding. He was often found at the gym at 5 a.m. sharing his workout routines with friends and family. He was passionate about helping others and never said no. Kyle loved riding his motorcycle and the friends he gained from his adventures.

Kyle was a collector and had a love for comic books and especially the Marvel Universe. His most recent obsession was with Venom. He had a large collection of comic books that he would read at night and excitedly shared with his family and friends. He gained a love of collecting coins as a child with his grandpa Ivory and had started a collection for him and Chase to enjoy.

Kyle will be greatly missed by his wife, children, parents, sisters Amanda and Madison Ivory, brother Trevor Ivory, grandparents Ronald L and Mary Ivory and Sheran and Mary Dyches, Father and Mother in-law Ken and Judy Black, sister-in-law Jackie Black, nephew Teagin and nieces Maylee and Indy and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kyle was preceded in death by his uncle, Brian Ivory, whom he was very close to as a child.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, March 7 at the Larkin Funeral Home in Riverton, Utah. There will be a viewing Wednesday, March 6 from 6- 8 p.m. and prior to the funeral from 10:45-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Utah Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.