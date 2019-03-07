Brinkerhoff~Houghton

03-07-2019

Rodney and Janis Brinkerhoff of Fairview, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Haley to Dakota Dale Houghton, son of Dale and SherRon Houghton of Heber City on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Spring City. A reception will be held in their honor at the Historic Spring City church from 5-7 p.m. that evening.

Haley graduated from North Sanpete High School in 2012, Snow College, 2017 and Utah State University, 2018 with a degree in Recreation Resource. She is currently working as a framer for John Brinkerhoff Construction.

Dakota graduated from Wasatch High School in 2012. He is a crew foreman for Westland Construction.

Haley is the granddaughter of Dan and Ruth Brinkerhoff, Fairview and the late Allan and Luana Green of Ephraim.

Dakota is the grandson of the late Stanley and Emma Houghton of Orem and Paul and Sybil Haderlie of Orem.