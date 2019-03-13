Many Sanpete athletes are named to Academic All-State for winter sports

By Benjamin Thornberg

03-13-2019

The Utah High School Activity Association (UHSAA) recently presented the winners for the 2018-2019 Academic All-State awards for winter sports and activities.

The Academic All-State award is given to seniors who not only achieve good grades in academics, but also excel in a certain sport or activity like music or drama.

It is the highest award the UHSAA gives to high school seniors who show promise and achieve success beyond expectation.

Gunnison Valley

Gunnison Valley High School had four seniors who received the award. They are: Caden Madsen, who competed for the wrestling team; Jasmine Carter, who was a participant in both drama and music; Julie Snyder who was a member of the music team; and Ethan Hammond who was a part of the music group.

North Sanpete

North Sanpete High School had four award winners as well. Linzy Flinders from the girls’ basketball team, Tyler Hadley from the boys’ basketball team, Nicholas Honey on the debate team as well as music activities, and Elisabeth Anderson, who belonged to the drama and music groups, were all award winners.

Manti High

And from Manti High School, three students received the honor. They are: Mason Thompson on the boys’ basketball team, Anna Allred as part of the girls’ basketball team and Andrew Olsen in music.