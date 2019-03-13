Sanpete Sterling Scholar winners

03-13-2019

Anna Allred, Manti High School, named Sterling Scholar in world languages—Anna started developing a love for other cultures, especially Spanish-speaking cultures, in childhood. She says of her interest in Spanish-speaking cultures, “I feel like it opens so many doors, broadens my horizons and enriches my quality of life.”

She loves making connections with people and performing service. Over Christmas break 2018, she traveled to Ensenada, Mexico, where she donated toys, hygiene supplies and food; painted houses; and provided manual labor.

She has been a classroom aide in Spanish at her high school and has participated in volleyball, basketball and orchestra all four years of high school.

Bethany Brynne Lamb, North Sanpete High School, named Sterling Scholar in speech, theater and forensics—Brynne has participated as a soloist and ensemble member in the school choir and is presently the soprano section leader. She has also been a member of an all-state choir.

She has competed in speech and debate in the Central Utah Circuit. In the Utah High School Theater Awards, she placed in the top 10 for “Best Actress.” And she has won first and second place awards in region and state drama.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.

Carli Johansen, North Sanpete High School, named Sterling Scholar in business and marketing education—Carli is president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) at her school and has excelled in FBLA competitions in marketing, hospitality management, advertising, securities and investments, and business communications.

She has been on her school newspaper staff, been a member of the Hope Squad (a peer counseling team) for three years, and went on a service trip to build a school in Ghana, Africa.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 3.9 GPA in high school.

Lucy Kay Quinn, North Sanpete High School, named Sterling Scholar in visual arts—Lucy is described as “passionately involved artistically in her community.” She has taken piano lessons for 10 years, plays saxophone in the high school jazz band and has played in the concert band all four years of high school.

She has been in high school plays and musicals, and has also performed in productions by the North Bend Entertainers. She has received awards for art, music, poetry and acting, including recently placing second in the Utah State Senate high school art show. She says her art abilities are best expressed through stage design and painting.

Lucy has also played soccer for four years and been captain of the soccer team.