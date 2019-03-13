Middle school students ‘Gear Up’ for higher education during College Week

By Lauren Evans

03-13-2019

EPHRAIM – Ephraim Middle School students experienced their first glimpse of college during College Week, sponsored by GEAR UP.

GEAR UP stands for the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Program. It is designed to help students prepare for and succeed in college.

For College Week, GEAR UP hosted activities and assemblies for the eighth graders, who will be moving into high school next year.

On Monday, students made a “college pledge” by writing their name and college of choice on a paper graduation cap. The caps were then attached to a poster reading “NOW is the time to prepare!” and hung on the wall for the week.

On Wednesday, teachers talked to students in their classes about developing habits for succeeding in school such as creating study routines, taking good notes and being involved in class.

On Thursday, Snow College students from the football team, the Multi-Cultural Club and the Western Swing Club visited students at lunch. They talked to the students about the importance of being involved in extracurricular activities as a way to prepare for college.

John Van Orman, who teaches a class called “Principles for Personal Success” at Snow College, spoke to an assembly of the eighth graders about why they should consider going to college, how long it takes to finish college and what the cost of college will be.

GEAR UP also held six prize drawings throughout the week. Prizes included YoCrazy gift certificates, Maverik gift cards, local restaurant gift cards, movie tickets and bowling passes. The prizes were given for good attendance, good grades and College Week participation.