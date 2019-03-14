Manti jazz band gets top ratings, qualifies for state

By Suzanne Dean

03-14-2019

MANTI—Manti High School received top ratings and qualified for state competition during the 3A Region 15 jazz festival last week at Manti High School.

North Sanpete came in second with slightly lower ratings than Manti.

Besides Manti and North Sanpete, participating high schools were Grand, Emery and Richfield.

Judges could award ratings of “superior,” “excellent,” “good,” and “fair.” If the overall jazz band qualified for a rating, but one aspect was deficient, judges could give minuses.

Manti got “superiors” with no minuses from two judges and a superior with one minus from one judge.

North Sanpete got a superior with no minuses from one judge and superiors with minuses from two other judges.

The judges were Matt Weidner, music instructor at Gunnison Valley High School; Brent Appolonie, a retired music teacher from the Wasatch Front; and Chris Wilson, who taught band at Herriman High School and is now working on a doctorate in saxophone performance at the University of Utah.

The state jazz festival will be March 21-23 at Murray High School.