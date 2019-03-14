Four Fountain Green ladies will vie for Miss Lamb Day title

By James Tilson

03-14-2019

FOUNTAIN GREEN— This year’s Miss Lamb Day pageant will reach back into the past to honor the legacy of the pageant from the very first Queen until the present day.

The Miss Lamb Day 80th Annual Scholarship Pageant is set for Saturday, March 16 at 7 pm at the Fountain Green Elementary School, 150 South 300 West. Admission is $5. Bellamy Sorensen, Miss Sanpete County, will emcee the pageant. She will be joined by the outgoing Miss Lamb Day Queen, Denisha Ivory.

“The very first Miss Lamb Day was crowned in 1940, and we are excited to celebrate and honor all the queens who have served our community,” said Abby Ivory, pageant director.

“We will be showing a special video presentation of all the previous royalties’ official portraits. Miss Lamb Day 1954, Greta Morley Davis will be joining us to present the Miss Lamb Day Legacy Award.” Davis currently lives in Wales with her husband Tom.

Contestant no. One, Zoe Cook, is the daughter of Douglas and Taralee Cook. Her platform is “Creating Awareness of Disabilities in the Community.” Zoe will be performing a piano piece “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Klaus Badelt arranged by Jarrod Radnich.

Contestant no. Two, Bailee Hansen, is the daughter of Clint and Tori Hansen. Her platform is “Sink or Swim – The Importance of Swim Education and Water Safety for Children.” Bailee will be performing a piano piece “Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Contestant no. Three, Shaelynn Johnson, is the daughter of Ryan and Cassie Johnson. Her platform is “ATV Safety – Nobody is Invincible.” Shaelynn will be singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” arranged by Hailee Reinhart.

Contestant no. Four, Sarah Oldroyd, is the daughter of Ron and Holly Oldroyd. Her platform is “R.E.A.D. (Ready, Encourage, Accelerate, Dream).” Sarah will be playing the ukulele and singing “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.

